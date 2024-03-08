2 NFL players buy $3M-plus homes in Charlotte

A pair of NFL players are now neighbors here, each having just bought a waterfront home on the western edge of Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County property records show that Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton and New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones both purchased newly built homes on Midsomer Road in late February. Both homes front the Catawba River and provide access to Lake Wylie.

Moton paid $3.55 million for his home, which spans about 5,700 square feet, real estate records show.

Jones purchased his 6,060-square-foot home for $3.25 million, according to property records.

