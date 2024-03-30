2 plead guilty to largest fentanyl bust in York County history

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Twin brothers pleaded guilty in connection to the largest fentanyl bust in York County history.

Federal court documents show Timario and Timothy Gayton face up to life in prison. Both pleaded in court on Wednesday, records show.

In October 2022, the York County Sheriff’s Office and federal drug agents seized more than 30,000 grams, or 65 pounds, of fentanyl from a mobile home near Lake Wylie. Federal indictments said the home, on Golden Pond Drive in Clover, was a secret drug lab.

A third person arrested in the case, Quonzy Hope, is still awaiting trial.

Last year, Javaris Latrey Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

