2 reported shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in east Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, first responders found two people with gunshot wounds after a call to Dogwood Place, which is near E. W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police haven’t released any information on the shooting or if a suspect is wanted. Channel 9 is reaching out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details.

MEDIC said both of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

We’re working on getting more information, check back for updates.

