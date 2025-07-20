2 sent to hospital in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were sent to a hospital following a crash in east Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.
Paramedics responded to the scene on Independence Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Two patients were transported, MEDIC said, one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: Pageland Watermelon Festival canceled following shooting, teen’s death
©2025 Cox Media Group