2 sent to hospital in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were sent to a hospital following a crash in east Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.

Paramedics responded to the scene on Independence Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two patients were transported, MEDIC said, one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

