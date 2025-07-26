2 sent to hospital following shooting in NoDa, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in a shooting in NoDa early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of North Davidson and Mercury Streets around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

There, they found two patients with life-threatening injuries. They were both sent to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

