2 sent to hospital following shooting in NoDa, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in a shooting in NoDa early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of North Davidson and Mercury Streets around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.
There, they found two patients with life-threatening injuries. They were both sent to a nearby hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: Court documents reveal SUV used in deadly shooting at Outlaws clubhouse
©2025 Cox Media Group