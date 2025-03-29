2 sent to hospitals after house fire near Crowders Mountain

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were hospitalized following a house fire in the Crowders Mountain area of Gaston County on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at 6:37 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Twisted Oaks Lane. Crowders Mountain Fire Department was the first to respond, discovering heavy smoke and visible flames upon arrival.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Two of them sustained burns and smoke inhalation injuries. One victim is receiving treatment at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, while the other was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Burn Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

The response to the fire was led by the Crowders Mountain Fire Department, with support from several other local fire departments, including Gastonia, Union Road, Crouse, Waco, Clover, and Bethany Fire Departments, as well as Gaston County Police and Emergency Medical Services.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

