2 sentenced to prison for robbing 2 Cabarrus County businesses, shooting an owner

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A judge sentenced two men in connection to two armed robberies in Cabarrus County in 2021.

Maliq Parker will spend 17 ½ years in prison, and Sean Parker will spend more than 12 years in prison.

They pleaded guilty to robbing a Harrisburg AT&T store in October 2021 and the Mount Pleasant Sporting Goods and Pawn shop the next month where they shot the owner.

At the time, an off-duty deputy saw what was going on and shot Parker.

Both men, who are from Stanly County, will spend three years of supervised release after they are out of prison.

VIDEO: Off-duty officer opens fire on robbery suspects after pawn shop owner shot, deputies say

Off-duty officer opens fire on robbery suspects after pawn shop owner shot, deputies say













