CHARLOTTE — Two people were stabbed Thursday night in north Charlotte, MEDIC stated.

The stabbings happened in the 3700 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard near West Sugar Creek Road.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Novant Health Presby. The other was taken to Atrium Health CMC with serious injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

