2 seriously injured in Uptown I-77 crash

CHARLOTTE — Two people were seriously hurt in a crash near Uptown early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 9.

Two people were transported to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

The ramp lane to Exit 9C is closed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

