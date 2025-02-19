2 shot, killed outside Cabarrus County DSS building

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Department of Social Services in Kannapolis Wednesday morning.

Channel 9 has learned the suspect is also dead.

Our reporters spotted a large police presence outside of the Cabarrus County Human Services Center on South Cannon Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m.

