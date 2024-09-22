2 shot in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Charlotte’s Uptown Saturday night.

MEDIC says they were called to the area near Romare Bearden Park around 11 p.m.

Officials say that two people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

So far, there no is no word on what led to this shooting or if police are looking for a shooter.

We have reached out to CMPD and we will provide updates as they become available.

