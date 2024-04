CHARLOTTE — Two people were stabbed in Uptown and had to be rushed to the hospital for their injuries.

According to MEDIC, the violence happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday on Victoria Avenue. That’s in Uptowns Third Ward.

One person is fighting for their life from the stabbing. The other victim suffered minor injuries, MEDIC says.

Channel 9 asked CMPD if they have a suspect or if anyone will face charges.

