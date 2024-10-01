2 storms in the Atlantic won’t bring any threats to land

ATLANTIC OCEAN — On Tuesday, the remnants of Joyce and Tropical Storm Kirk were still in the Atlantic Ocean. Neither storm brings any threat to land, Severe Weather Center 9 forecasts.

Tropical Storm Kirk formed Monday in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It was expected to become a hurricane Tuesday night and could become a major hurricane Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was about 935 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

We still have the remnants of Joyce and TS Kirk in the Atlantic. Neither brings any threat to land. And while there is the potential for some development in the Gulf later this week, NOTHING is coming our way. Don't buy into any rumors of another storm coming to the Carolinas. pic.twitter.com/xcfQGkS3UI — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 1, 2024

On Saturday, Joyce had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, and its center was about 1,080 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, which are on the eastern ring of the Caribbean. It was heading to the west-northwest at 9 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.

While there is the potential for some development in the Gulf of Mexico later this week, nothing is coming our way, Severe Weather Center 9 says.

Don’t buy into any rumors of another storm coming to the Carolinas, Meteorologist Keith Monday warns.

Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Friday, left an enormous path of destruction across the Southeast. In the Carolinas, western North Carolina suffered severe flooding, power outages, crumbling infrastructure, and a loss of cellular service.

(WATCH BELOW: Residents salvage what is left after flooding in Charlotte along river)

