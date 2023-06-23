Local

2 teens arrested after shooting in Statesville, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers have been arrested after a shooting in Statesville, according to police.

Police responded to Inglewood Road for a shooting on April 15 and identified two suspects based on evidence.

Heavan Leigh Jones, a 19-year-old resident of Statesville, and Krispen Tre Blackler, an 18-year-old resident of Statesville, were arrested in Winston Salem, North Carolina by U.S. Marshals.

Jones received a $25,000 secured bond. Blackler turned himself in to police and was given a $200,000 secured bond.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

