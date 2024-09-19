2-year-old boy shot, killed in Chester County, police say

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — A toddler was shot and killed on Wednesday in Chester County, police said.

It happened at a home on Washington Street in the town of Great Falls.

Police said the victim, a 2-year-old boy, died at a hospital in Lancaster.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Great Falls Police Department are jointly investigating. Chief Olen Martin said in a statement that police are looking into how an unsecured firearm was accessed.

Authorities said one of the 2-year-old’s family members, a 7-year-old, is in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

