2-year-old found walking alone in west Charlotte, school officials say

CHARLOTTE — A school bus driver in Charlotte was in the right place at the right time early Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the driver found a 2-year-old boy walking alone in the middle of Winchester Road in west Charlotte.

They said the bus driver pulled over, put the child on the school bus, and called 911.

The child was not hurt, according to officials.

It is unknown how the toddler got out or where his parents were.

