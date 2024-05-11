200-year-old building on NC coast transformed into boutique hotel

NEW BERN, N.C. — For Charles Cushman, upfitting a more than 200-year-old building in a coastal North Carolina city and repurposing it into a high-end boutique hotel has been a “labor of love.”

That hard work will soon pay off, as Cushman, CEO of Heron Hospitality, is gearing up to open The Harvey, located at 221 S. Front St. The 10-room hotel officially opens to guests today.

The original building was constructed for ship merchant John Harvey in approximately 1797. It has served many purposes since, including as a family home and a learning lab.

It’s a personal project for Cushman, whose mom grew up in New Bern.

Keep reading and check out more photos on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Midland woman claims hotel was sneaking charges after her stay)

Midland woman claims hotel was sneaking charges after her stay





©2024 Cox Media Group