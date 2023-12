CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte murder suspect awaiting his fate in a 2005 case will be released from jail after taking a plea deal.

Devalos Perkins was arrested in 2012 and charged with the 2005 murder of Justin Ervin.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday in addition to a handful of other charges.

His maximum sentence is 135 months, which is about the amount of time he served while awaiting trial.

