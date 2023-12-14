2024 ACC Baseball Championship returns to Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship is staying in Uptown Charlotte for another year.

The championship will be held from May 21 to May 26 at Trust Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights.

The 2024 tournament will be the 50th baseball championship for the ACC. It will also be the 26th one played in North Carolina.

It’ll be the third time in four years it’s been held in the Queen City.

The 2022 tournament final — the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill vs. North Carolina State — set a championship game attendance record with 10,500 fans, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

Nearly 59,000 people attended the 2022 championship, which ranks as the fifth-highest attendance in tournament history.

