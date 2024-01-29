21-year-old killed after crashing motorcyle in University City

CHARLOTTE — A young man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a truck in University City on Friday evening.

According to the police report, Kyjuan Aquavius Barksdale, 21, was driving a motorcycle down East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday when a pickup truck turned left in front of him.

Barksdale hit the rear of the truck and was thrown from his motorcycle.

MEDIC transported him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

