24 Hours of Booty organizers prepare for the weekend’s extreme heat

CHARLOTTE — Organizers are setting up in Myers Park for the 24th edition of 24 Hours of Booty, but intense heat over the weekend may prove to be an extra obstacle for participants.

24 Hours of Booty is an annual cycling event that benefits cancer research and treatment. This year has already raised nearly $1.5 million.

Katherine Murphy, executive director of the 24 Foundation, says their mission is pushing on because this is a disease that touches all of us.

“I have family members who have had cancer diagnoses,” she told Channel 9’s Eli Brand. “I actually have a family member right now who is going through a cancer journey.”

Feels like temperatures could be into the 100s Friday and Saturday.

Gary Metcalf, technical director at Cadence Sports, said to keep the 1,100 people biking and riding over the weekend safe, heat is at the top of their minds.

“I think the dynamics of the event lend itself to this type of heat that we’re going to face this weekend,” he said.

Organizers say around 700 gallons of water will be available for participants, along with Gatorade and other drinks to stay hydrated.

Misting fans, emergency shelters and shade will also be set up along the three-mile route.

Charlotte Fire personnel will be on standby ready to respond if anyone needs medical help.

“Safety is our paramount priority for all riders, staff, volunteers, everybody involved with the event,” Metcalf said.

Overall, organizers say they are ready to make sure the show goes on, and they’re wiling to brave the uncomfortable heat to help those going through the ultimate fight.

“It’s really just a testament to the kind of community Charlotte is to rally around those who need it most,” Murphy said.

Organizers also want to remind people that will be driving in the area to be patient and slow down around the route. Police will be there to direct traffic during the event.

