25-year-old killed in early morning UTV crash in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Saw Mills Road early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived to find a crash involving a 2019 Polaris RXR that was traveling northwest on Saw Mills Road near Union Grove Road. Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Seth Allen Paynter. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,

Officials said Paynter was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Investigations indicate alcohol was a contributing factor, officials said.

