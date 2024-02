A state commission approved $2.5 billion in bonds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Wednesday.

The bond package was created to build schools. It will be funded by a 3% property tax increase to be phased in during 2025, 2028, and 2029.

The commission said the bonds are the largest amount of tax-exempt financing it’s ever handled.

Plans for those bonds include three new schools and 18 replacement schools.





