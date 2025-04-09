27-year-old driver killed after hitting semi-truck on I-77, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 27-year-old driver was killed Wednesday morning in Iredell County on Interstate 77 near Interstate 40 (Exit 52), state troopers said.

Jared Quincey Nelson, of Elkin, was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse south when troopers said he didn’t slow down before crashing into a semi-truck without a trailer. The semi-truck then hit a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.

Nelson died at the scene. The semi-truck driver had minor injuries, and the Tahoe driver was not hurt.

“Excessive speed to be the contributing factor in the collision,” troopers said.

The road was closed for about three hours, and there will be no charges.

