27,000 fans pack Banana Ball series at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — You can count Dan Rajkowski among the converted when it comes to Banana Ball.

Rajkowski, chief operating officer of the Charlotte Knights, began working in minor league baseball more than 40 years ago but last week marked his first time seeing the spectacle in-person.

Banana Ball is a group of six touring professional baseball teams that have become social media and box office darlings by creating a vaudevillian version of baseball that blends sluggers and slapstick. With a lot of dancing.

The heart of the enterprise is the Savannah Bananas, who now routinely pack NFL stadiums. Last summer, the Bananas and one of their sibling teams, the Party Animals, played two sold-out nights at Bank of America Stadium, attracting more than 148,000 fans while generating $20.1 million in direct spending by visitors.

Last week, the Knights, the Triple A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, hosted a three-game series featuring Banana Ball teams the Texas Tailgaters and the Firefighters.

The Tailgaters-Firefighters matchup packed the Knights’ Truist Field with a combined 27,000 fans, or about 9,000 each night in a ballpark that has 7,600 fixed seats.

Rajkowski and others talked with CBJ about the success of the events at Truist Field and what may come next.

Read more here.

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