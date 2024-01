CHARLOTTE — A raccoon in the area of Freedom Drive, ZIP 28208, tested positive for rabies, officials with Mecklenburg County stated Wednesday night.

There was no exposure to humans or pets.

This is the second positive rabies case in Mecklenburg County this year. The first positive case was reported on Jan. 10 in ZIP code 28210.

VIDEO: ‘You have no choice’: Legislators eyeing high cost of rabies treatment

‘You have no choice’: Legislators eyeing high cost of rabies treatment

©2024 Cox Media Group