2nd suspect arrested in April homicide, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Mackenzie Dalton Roebuck, 22, of Shelby, is the second suspect to be arrested in the April 29 shooting death of Demallon Lamarea Anthony White, 25, of Gastonia, police announced Friday.

Gastonia police were called to the Fern Forest Apartments on Pebblestone Way around 5:30 a.m. on that Saturday morning. White was found shot to death in a bedroom in one of the apartments, police said.

Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides, 25, of Vale, was arrested on May 10 in Cleveland County.

Both men were charged with murder.

Roebuck was being held in the Cooke County Jail in Texas on GPD’s arrest warrant and was extradited to Gaston County Thursday afternoon.

