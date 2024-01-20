2nd suspect charged following discovery of human remains in yard of Gaston County home

A second person has been charged following the discovery of human remains on Friday on the property of a home in Lowell, according to reports from the Gaston County Police Department.

Robin Rae Adair, 53, has been charged with felony concealment of a death and felony obstruction of justice.

The charges are in connection with a missing persons case that began in October 2020.

This led to the execution of a search warrant at 613 S. Church St., where heavy equipment was used to dig up the backyard, which was when the remains were found.

On Friday, Kenneth Richard Johnson, 55, was charged with concealment of death, disturbing human remains, dismembering human remains, and unnatural death.

Johnson was arrested in November of 2023 for outstanding charges in Ocala, Florida. He was transported to the Gaston County Magistrate’s Office, where he is currently in custody awaiting trial.

Adair was arrested in Ocala, Florida, and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Police said she formerly resided at the home on S. Church St. but its current tenants aren’t involved in this case.

