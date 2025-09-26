3 arrested in Lancaster drug bust, face charges for distributing methamphetamines

LANCASTER, S.C. — Three people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home on Cane Mill Road in Lancaster on Tuesday.

Joel Brandon Scott, Robert Mitchell Hough, and Shakia Tranace Myles were detained after agents of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Street Crimes Unit, conducted a search of Scott’s residence.

“Our narcotics officers have been eyeballing this house for a good while,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “It’s a location known to be frequented by people we regularly deal with for various offenses and from which illicit drugs have been sold.”

During the search, agents said they found suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and a smoking pipe. Scott was charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine and is being held for violating the terms of his participation in the Sixth Circuit Adult Drug Court Program.

Hough and Myles were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hough remains in detention on prior pending charges. Myles has not yet posted her $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

The operation was carried out without incident, and an adult female present with her infant child was not implicated in any criminal activity, the sheriff’s office reported.

WATCH: Woman reunites with brother after he was found held captive in Lancaster basement

Woman reunites with brother after he was found held captive in Lancaster basement

©2025 Cox Media Group