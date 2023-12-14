3 from Cleveland Co. charged after 20-year-old dies in alcohol-related crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three people from Cleveland County have been charged after a 20-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers were called on Sept. 23 to the crash in Rutherford County. At the scene, troopers found containers for alcoholic drinks, leading them to believe that drinking alcohol led to the crash. They reached out to Alcohol Law Enforcement, who immediately started investigating.

ALE searched the man’s truck and seized the alcoholic containers.

Through the course of their investigation, ALE agents learned the 20-year-old had gone to a homecoming party at the home of Brandon and Leslie Powell, who are both from Shelby. There were other people there who were also underage and had been drinking alcohol, ALE learned.

Brandon Keith Powell, 39, was charged with three counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages. Leslie Powell, 44, was charged with six counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Authorities also charged 27-year-old Staci Nicole Crosby of Boiling Springs with two counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages.

(WATCH BELOW: Cleveland County teen spends 2 days impersonating officer, pulls over 6 drivers)

Cleveland County teen spends 2 days impersonating officer, pulls over 6 drivers

©2023 Cox Media Group