CHARLOTTE — Veterans can get help finding resources at a three-day open house next month in Mecklenburg County.

There will be help to get benefits claims, health care, legal aid, and mental health and substance abuse screenings.

Veterans Benefits Live will be from Aug. 22 to 24 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road.

Click here for more information and what veterans should bring with them.

