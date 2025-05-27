3 hurt in Chesterfield County shooting, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two teenagers and a third victim were reportedly shot Monday night in Chesterfield County, and authorities are investigating.

The shooting happened on Macedonia Church Road in the Cash community, which is outside of Cheraw. All three of the victims were taken to hospitals in Florence.

Sheriff Cambo Streater said two of the victims were teenagers.

A relative of one of the victims told our partners at WPDE that the teens had just graduated from high school.

The sheriff didn’t say what led up to the shooting, but they said they do have some “persons of interest.”

The victims’ current conditions weren’t given.

The investigation is still ongoing.

