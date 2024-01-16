3 hurt in crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Three people were hurt in a crash involving two cars in west Charlotte, according to first responders on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Ashley Road, just north of Wilkinson Boulevard.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene of the crash and spotted two cars with significant damage and air bags deployed.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and two more people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the crash at this time. Check back for updates.

