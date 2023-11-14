3, including 2 juveniles, arrested for shootings into cars, homes in Cabarrus Co.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Three people, including two minors, are in custody after several homes and cars were shot into as retaliation for a robbery, deputies said.

On Sept. 1, neighbors living in Cabarrus Woods, which is off Rocky River Road in Cabarrus County, reached out to Channel 9 saying multiple homes and cars were riddled with bullet holes following seemingly random shootings.

Cabarrus County sheriff’s deputies found three homes and three cars that had been shot up. Some neighbors told Channel 9 they counted more than 80 bullet markers.

Deputies said no one was hurt.

Investigators believe the shootings were in retaliation for a robbery earlier in the day. Deputies said the suspects acted “without any regard for the safety of the public.”

Authorities charged Akarrie Malik Bunton, 19, with two counts of possession of a firearm and two counts of discharge weapon into an occupied property.

Deputies said in addition, two juveniles were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, discharge weapon into an occupied property (vehicle), possession of handgun by a minor, and going armed to the terror of the public.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt in Belmont neighborhood, CMPD says)

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt in Belmont neighborhood, CMPD says





©2023 Cox Media Group