3 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Wilkes County, NCSHP says

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A head-on collision in Wilkes County killed three people on Friday evening, N.C. State Highway Patrol Troopers said.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Friday on Red White and Blue Road near Ruth Linny Road.

Reports said a 2003 Jeep Liberty, driven by 62-year-old Randy Lee Johnson, crossed the centerline and collided with a 2018 Nissan Altima.

Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Altima was driven by 34-year-old Johnathan Andrew Laws. He was airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A backseat passenger in the Nissan, 72-year-old Vickie Gustafson Key, died at the scene, troopers reported.

Two additional passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for approximately two hours as the NC State Highway Patrol conducted its investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that neither speed nor alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

