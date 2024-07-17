3 officers cleared of charges after returning fire, striking armed man

NEWTON, N.C. — No criminal charges will be filed against two Newton Police Department officers and a Catawba County sheriff’s deputy who returned fire shooting a man.

Newton police shot Keon Jemez Leach who fired at officers on July 8. Police said they received a 911 hang-up call from the Catawba Pines apartments on East First Street just after 11:30 p.m.

They got there and Leach shot at them. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

He was released from a hospital Wednesday and taken to the Catawba County jail.

Leach is expected in court on Thursday.

He faces eight felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon and assault on law enforcement.

No officers were hurt.

