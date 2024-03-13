3 young girls accused of starting SC apartment fire, displacing residents

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three young girls under the age of 12 are facing major consequences for starting an apartment fire over the weekend, WPDE reports.

It happened in Richland County, South Carolina. Now, nearly two dozen residents are looking for a new place to live.

An incident report says the girls were starting small fires “for fun” at the apartment complex on Sunday evening. One resident said his dog was trapped inside for an hour before jumping out the window.

RIGHT NOW: Our 3rd Shift crews are working with Irmo Fire District to contain a fire that’s reached 3-Alarm status at The Hollows apartments off the 1300 block of Longcreek Drive. Our crews responded to the complex shortly before 7 p.m. Upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire working through the building and spreading through the roof. Additional alarms were sounded - dispatching more resources. The building has suffered significant damages and parts of the roof have collapsed. No injuries reported at this point. We’ll have more updates as they become available. Posted by Columbia Fire Department (SC) on Sunday, March 10, 2024

“Concerned that he wasn’t going to be able to get out, and he ended up jumping out of the window of the second story and ended up jumping into the pool and going swimming for 20 minutes,” Dalton Olson said.

The sheriff‘s department said the three girls have been referred to a diversionary program through the fire marshal’s office.

