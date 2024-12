LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Jaime Serafin, 35, of Pineville, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at about 10 a.m. on Thursday on Old Hickory Road near Porter Ranch Road in Lancaster County, the coroner said.

No one else was in the 2012 Nissan 370-Z.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the rollover crash.

No additional details have been made available.

