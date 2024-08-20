3rd arrest made for deadly shooting in west Charlotte townhome community

CHARLOTTE — A third person has been arrested after a man was found shot to death in a car in west Charlotte.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers arrested 21-year-old Keandre Moore that morning. Moore was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with murder.

CMPD said on Aug. 11, 37-year-old Aaron Remont Thompson was shot and killed in a townhome community along Caronia Street. According to an affidavit, responding detectives found Thompson in the backseat of a car shot several times.

Moore’s arrest is the third in the case.

Detectives found surveillance video that showed two people leaving the scene. One, who they later identified as Marcus Watson, 25, dropped a gun on the ground and picked it back up.

Last week, CMPD announced Watson’s arrest and charged him with first-degree murder. Days later, CMPD said 20-year-old Devone Javar Walker was arrested in Harrisburg and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail, where he was charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

