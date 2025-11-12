4 escape Albemarle house fire

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A residential structure fire broke out at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Austin Street, officials with the Albemarle Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a window of the residence. They brought the fire under control, though the structure suffered significant smoke and fire damage throughout.

Four people were in the home and got out safely without injury.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family with temporary housing, food, and clothing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle Fire Department Fire Marshal.

