4 hurt in crash on I-77 near Uptown

CHARLOTTE — An early morning crash on I-77 put several people in the hospital and shut down multiple lanes of the busy highway on Sunday.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said 4 lanes of I-77 were closed after Exit 10C, which goes to Fifth Sreet and Trade Street West into Uptown.

MEDIC responded to the crash and took four people to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

Lanes reopened before 5 a.m.

Channel 9 asked NCSHP what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

