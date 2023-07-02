4 hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Four people were hurt in a south Charlotte car accident on Sunday.
MEDIC said the call came in around 2:40 p.m. for a crash at the corner of Rea Road and Audrey Kell Road.
There were four patients from the crash, according to MEDIC. Two of the patients had serious injuries; the other two had minor injuries.
Channel 9 has reached out to see what caused the crash and if there were any other injuries.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
