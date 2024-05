CHARLOTTE — Four people have been injured after a crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on Billy Graham Parkway near West Boulevard.

MEDIC said each person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

