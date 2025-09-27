4 injured in north Charlotte interstate crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Four people were injured in a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on I-85 south near exit 40 at North Graham Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

One person was sent to a hospital with serious injuries, MEDIC said. Three people were treated for minor injuries.

Three of the four lanes ahead of the exit were closed, causing high traffic, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was cleared later that afternoon.

