4 injured in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Four people were injured in a crash in west Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene of the crash at the 1100 block of West Boulevard around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Four patients were transported to a hospital, MEDIC said. One person had sustained life-threatening injuries. One had serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: ‘Humbling’: Survivor’s mission to help hundreds diagnosed with prostate cancer

‘Humbling’: Survivor’s mission to help hundreds diagnosed with prostate cancer

©2025 Cox Media Group