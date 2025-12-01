4 juveniles hospitalized, detained following Chester County chase, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Four juveniles were detained after fleeing from Chester County Sheriff’s deputies in a stolen car, officials said.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a stolen car near Pendegrass and Chester Avenues in Great Falls around 5:45 a.m. on Monday.

When the vehicle did not stop, deputies initiated a pursuit, which ended in a crash on Hampton Street.

Deputies said they detained four juveniles at the scene of the wreck. All occupants were transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and criminal charges are expected.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: I-77 sign structure falls on car after being struck by drunk driver, NCDOT says

I-77 sign structure falls on car after being struck by drunk driver, NCDOT says

©2025 Cox Media Group