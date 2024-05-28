4-year-old girl drowns in pool near apartment, York County coroner says

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 4-year-old girl drowned over the weekend in York County, the coroner confirmed Tuesday.

It happened Saturday. The county coroner said the girl, Rose Blankenship, was reported missing from her apartment in Clover before she was found in a nearby swimming pool.

The case is under investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the coroner’s office.

The coroner didn’t share any more information about what happened, but the York County Sheriff’s Office said there was nothing suspicious about her death.

The news comes after two children drowned at a Gaston County home the same weekend. County police are consulting with the district attorney’s office, but at this time, foul play isn’t suspected in that case.

