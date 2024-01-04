44-year-old man reported missing in Caldwell County, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing last month.

Deputies said Ricky Alan Kincaid was last seen by family members at his home in the Gamewell Community on Dec. 23.

They said Kincaid was supposed to go to a local store via Uber. However, he has not been seen or heard since, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Hanson at 828-758-2324.

VIDEO: Emergency crews searching for missing person in Cape Fear River

Emergency crews searching for missing person in Cape Fear River

©2024 Cox Media Group