49ers fire Charlotte native Steve Wilks after one season

SAN FRANCISCO — ESPN reported that San Francisco 49ers head coach announced on Wednesday they fired defensive coordinator and Charlotte native Steve Wilks.

It was Wilks’ first season with the 49ers after he spent the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers as the secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

He then became the Panthers interim head coach after Matt Rhule was fired.

On Tuesday, Chief’s coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected his coaching staff to stay largely intact but that conversations still had to take place in the coming weeks.

The 49ers hired Wilks before last season when DeMeco Ryans was hired by the Houston Texans as their head coach.

Shanahan told reporters that Wilks “just ended up being not the right fit.”

