5-month-old Millie is Kannapolis Police Department’s first therapy dog

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis police have a new K-9 on the force, but the Bernedoodle won’t go out to hunt criminals.

Five-month-old Millie is the department’s first therapy dog. Her handler told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson it’s a little step that has a big impact.

“It’s getting that comfort, getting that relief, getting that connection in real time,” Lt. Justin Smith said.

>> How the Kannapolis Police Department will benefit from its first therapy dog, in the video at the top of the page.

(WATCH BELOW: Therapy dogs help Charlotte firefighters’ mental health)

Therapy dogs help Charlotte firefighters’ mental health

©2024 Cox Media Group